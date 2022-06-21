Israel Adesanya says Robert Whittaker a "great fighter" but will lose potential trilogy, suggests move to light heavyweight

Israel Adesanya is uninterested in fighting Robert Whittaker for the third time.

During a joint press conference with fellow Oceanian stars Alexander Volkanovski and Kai Kara-France, Adesanya was asked about a potential trilogy bout with his rival, Whittaker. The reigning UFC middleweight champion responded by saying:

"Bobby [Robert Whittaker], he's a great fighter. He's a great fighter, I'll give that to him. But I know how that book ends. I've read that book twice already. First time was a quick read, second time was a little bit longer, but I mean, he's probably gonna be at the top for a while. But if we fight again, I know how that book ends so that's why I'm excited about this next fight. Some new blood, someone I've never fought before."

Adesanya also gave Whittaker a piece of advice. According to 'The Last Stylebender', Whittaker should try moving up to light heavyweight to start a new chapter in his career. The Nigerian-born Kiwi added:

"I told you if he wants, he should go up to 205 [pounds] and see what that's about. Maybe he can try that for a little bit, but yeah, I read that book already, and yeah, I don't like reading the same book over and over again."

Catch Israel Adesanya's comments below:

Right now, Adesanya's focus is fixed on defending his title against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. The event is set to take place on July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Robert Whittaker believes Israel Adesanya trilogy is "inevitable"

Despite being down 0-2 against Israel Adesanya, former middleweight titleholder Robert Whittaker doesn’t think their rivalry is over.

Adesanya unified the interim and undisputed titles back in 2019 by knocking Whittaker out at UFC 243. 'The Reaper' had a better performance during their UFC 271 rematch earlier this year, but ultimately fell short in his quest to reclaim the belt.

With that being the case, though, Whittaker is holding out hope that he will get his redemption. He believes that a trilogy bout between himself and Adesanya will have to take place sometime in the future. During the UFC 271 post-fight press conference, the Australian said:

"A third fight between me and [Israel Adesanya] is inevitable because I’m going to stomp anyone that comes in front of me again,” Whittaker said. “He knows that too that’s why he said he’ll be seeing me in the future. I don’t see him losing the belt any time soon. He is good. He is good. I think I’m the person to beat him."

Catch Robert Whittaker's comments in the clip below:

