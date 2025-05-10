Jack Della Maddalena and Ilia Topuria’s secret weapon exposed by Israel Adesanya

Jack Della Maddalena will take on welterweight champion Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 315 on May 10. The title challenger is viewed as having a striking advantage over his opponent, with Della Maddalena's boxing regarded as some of the best in the promotion. Israel Adesanya recently broke down the UFC 315 main event and likened aspects of the Australian's style to that of Ilia Topuria.
'El Matador' has proved himself as arguably the most devastating puncher in the UFC, with back-to-back knockout wins over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway in his previous two fights.
Adesanya, a formidable striker in his own right, recently broke down Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena on his YouTube channel. He said this:
"Let them things go, man! I f**king love it when he does it... He starts to probe them with a jab, funnel them to the fence. Once he gets them to the fence, I'm like, 'Here it comes!' He lets of like five [body shots]. Almost like f**king Ilia [Topuria], Ilia will try and get you to the fence and just rattle off shots."
'The Last Stylebender' continued:
"Jack does it similar as well. When he sits on the punches, he f**king lets them things go. What he has to watch out for is the takedown of Belal. And Belal will do that to slow down his momentum."
Check out Israel Adesanya's comments on Jack Della Maddalena and Ilia Topuria below (15:05):
Alexander Volkanovski predicts Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena clash
UFC 315 will feature two title fights on the night, with Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena serving as the main event, while Valentina Shevchenko will put her flyweight title on the line against Manon Fiorot in the co-main event.
Fellow Australian and current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski recently broke down the pay-per-view headliner. 'The Great' believes that come the end of the fight, Australia will have a second UFC champion.
His comments came from a recent interview, where he said this:
"I think [Della Maddalena's] combos start to land, body shots and everything starts to come together from the second, maybe third round onwards. A lot of people maybe think those later rounds are gonna favor Belal more. I don't know, I just think that Jack starts to really start finding his shots now. You're going to see two belts back here in Australia, I believe."
Watch Alexander Volkanovski predict Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena below (28:40):