Israel Adesanya shares hilarious reaction after finding out how much UFC tickets cost: "Uprisings happen"

Israel Adesanya is one of the greatest UFC champions of all time, and the only two-time middleweight champion in the promotion's storied history. The MMA fighter has garnered immense success in his career, both financially and from an achievement stand-point.

Ad

Having been a life-long MMA fan, 'The Last Stylebender' shared a shocked reaction after finding out the prices for UFC tickets today. Having famously stated that he watched UFC 193 in 2015 from the "nosebleeds", Adesanya could not believe the modern-day prices for a ticket.

His reaction came during a breakdown video for UFC 315, which takes place in Canada on May 10. His brother, David Adesanya, informed the middleweight contender that the tickets in the upper area of the arena for a UFC Fight Night card can be $300.

Ad

Trending

Adesanya reacted by saying this:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"What!? WHAT!? Nosebleeds!? Tariffs bro, I blame the tariffs. It's the tariffs... Maybe they should change the prices based on the card. Obviously, if Conor [McGregor] is fighting, even the front-row is going for like $10K per seats, something ridiculous. They just need to listen to the people and also adjust, because eventually the people will dictate what happens. Uprisings happen... There's little whispers about it, the UFC should listen."

Ad

Catch Israel Adesanya's comments below (3:00):

Ad

Israel Adesanya officially predicts the UFC 315 main event

UFC 315 will see a welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena headline the card. The matchup is viewed by many as a "grappler versus striker" clash, with Muhammad regarded as one of the division's best wrestlers.

Ad

Della Maddalena's boxing skillset is equally revered, and he holds four TKO wins in the octagon in seven appearances. The title challenger is currently marked as a +154 underdog, according to ufc.com. However, Israel Adesanya has backed his fellow Australasian to secure the title.

Dyring his aforementioned YouTube video, the former middleweight champion shared his official prediction for the welterweight title fight. He said this:

"Jack Della Maddalena, and new baby! Knockout, I'm going knockout, bro. I just believe in his [punching power]. I believe in them [fists] man! I believe in them things, man... Let's go, Jack! Respect to Belal, I like what he fights for as well. You can see after he won the belt, Belal fights for the people of Palestine because of what's going on still."[16:58-17:18 in Israel Adesanya's aforementioned video]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.