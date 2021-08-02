Israel Adesanya shares inspiring photos revisiting life at his old job before UFC

Israel Adesanya is not only the UFC middleweight champion, he is also one of the biggest names on the current UFC roster. When 'The Last Stylebender' has his last dance, which everyone hopes will not be anytime soon, he will undoubtedly walk away as one of the greatest the sport has seen.

However, Israel Adesanya comes from a humble background and he does not forget his roots even when he is perched at the top of the promotion. In a series of Instagram stories earlier today, Adesanya shared bits and pieces of his old life.

In a video he shared, Israel Adesanya shared a screenshot of a message he sent to Dana White in January 2015, asking the UFC president for an opportunity to compete inside the octagon. He also reveals in the video how he used to dream of his current life while sitting at his old job:

"At my old job during my break, I used to sit by the water cooler close to this big window and just view the whole of the city and dream of the life I am living right now," Izzy said.

In the stories that followed, the middleweight king spoke further about how far he has come and how grateful he is for the journey. He also shared the particular window that he mentioned in the video, where he used to sit and stare outside visualizing the life he leads now.

Throwback picture shared by Israel Adesanya

In the following picture, Israel Adesanya shared a throwback post he made on October 15, 2015, showing gratitude towards his old job but also acknowledging that his dreams are something else.

Israel Adesanya's throwback post about his old job

Israel Adesanya went on to share a couple of responses from fans who could resonate with what he was saying. He took time out of his schedule to reply to them as well.

Fan response

When one fan said that his words made them quit their job and pursue their calling, Israel Adesanya shared that too, along with some words of wisdom.

Fan Response

Israel Adesanya: "Gratitude is my attitude"

"Gratitude is my attitude" is the motto that Israel Adesanya believes and stands by in life. He has used this phrase multiple times on different occasions. He had previously said it while talking about the same story of him sitting by the water cooler at his old job in a post of him jet skiing in Dubai.

He has also used it to thank his City Kickboxing teammates Carlos Ulberg and Brad Riddell for being there for him.

Man I feel real grateful right now.

I get to travel alongside my brothers and get the homie into the big leagues of the UFC. Carlos and Brad were backstage with me at my UFC, now he gets his time to shine.

Gratitude is my attitude, always 🙏🏾 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 27, 2020

