Watch: Israel Adesanya draws impressive 'The Killa Gorilla' version of Jared Cannonier in UFC 276 promo

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has showcased his amazing drawing skills by crafting a brilliant sketch of Jared Cannonier. In a video promoting the upcoming UFC 276 event, Adesanya and a few other UFC stars who will compete at the event were asked to draw their opponents.

While most fighters admitted that their sketches weren’t up to snuff, Adesanya’s sketch turned out to be a cut above. In an exceptional display of his artistic skills, ‘The Last Stylebender’ came up with a sketch of a gorilla that he suggested represents his formidable opponent, Jared ‘The Killa Gorilla’ Cannonier.

Izzy also jokingly hinted he might sell his work of art. In the video posted to the UFC’s official Twitter account, ‘The Last Stylebender’ put forth a marvelous drawing despite self-admittedly not having much time to do so. Adesanya stated:

“I’m just making it quick ‘cause I don’t have enough time in the day... 20 million? Starting off. 20 million. NFT. 20 million? Yes? Alright, mic drop.”

Watch Israel Adesanya’s artistry in the video below:

Michael Bisping foresees Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier going the distance at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya will defend his UFC middleweight championship against Jared Cannonier in the headlining fight of UFC 276 on July 2nd. Both 'The Last Stylebender' and ‘The Killa Gorilla’ are prolific finishers, leading many to predict that their bout will end via stoppage.

However, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping seemingly disagrees with this hypothesis. Taking to his YouTube channel, Bisping recently explained why the Adesanya-Cannonier matchup is likely to go the distance.

‘The Count’ said:

"Jared is going to take his time, and that's what he did against Anderson [Silva]. And he's going to look to counter... Israel, being the champion that he is, he's not going to rush, he's going to take his time, he's going to be calculated, that is what he is. Israel Adesanya is a calculated killer. There's method to everything that he does...I think Adesanya wins the fight. I think when it comes down to it, I think it's probably going to be, ‘And Still.’”

Watch Michael Bisping’s assessment in the video below:

Elsewhere on the UFC 276 fight card, kickboxing great Alex Pereira will face Sean Strickland in a pivotal middleweight showdown. Pereira holds a pair of victories over Adesanya in the sport of kickboxing.

The consensus is that should Pereira and Adesanya win their respective fights, it will set up a grudge match of epic proportions between the two longtime rivals.

