Israel Adesanya shows off UFC 270 betting slip predicting more than one takedown from Francis Ngannou

Israel Adesanya seemingly made some money off the Francis Ngannou vs. Cyril Gane heavyweight title-unification bout at UFC 270.

Taking to his Instagram stories, 'The Last Stylebender' shared an image of his betting slip, showing he predicted more than one takedown from Ngannou against Gane.

Israel Adesanya posted a picture of his betting slip on his Instagram stories

The fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane was expected to be a stand-up brawl. However, in the third round, Ngannou surprised Gane by taking the fight to the ground. The Cameroonian subsequently went on to land three more takedowns in the fight. He came away with a unanimous decision victory in his first title defense.

As per a tweet put out by ESPN Stats & Info, Ngannou was successful in four out of five takedown attempts on Saturday. Going into UFC 270, 'The Predator' only managed one takedown out of three attempts throughout his UFC career.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Francis Ngannou defeats Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision to retain UFC Heavyweight Championship.



This is the 1st win of Ngannou's career by decision.



Israel Adesanya reacts to Francis Ngannou's stunning win at UFC 270

Israel Adesanya has nothing but praise for Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane's amazing bout at UFC 270 this past weekend.

Adesanya and a few others could be seen reacting to the bout at UFC 270 in a video released on his YouTube channel. During the striking exchanges in the first two rounds, 'The Last Stylebender' suggested that Gane was successfully employing his movement to dodge Ngannou's power.

Adesanya said:

“I know what he [Ciryl Gane] is doing. That’s why it’s frustrating for me ‘cause it’s working.”

In the third round, Adesanya was clearly ecstatic to see Ngannou secure a tremendous slam takedown and then a Judo throw against Gane.

Ngannou's brave escapes from Gane's kimura and heel-hook submission attempts were also recognized by the reigning UFC middleweight champion. Furthermore, he was overjoyed and leapt from his seat after 'The Predator' successfully reversed 'Bon Gamin's takedown attempt in the fifth round and claimed top position.

After the fight, Adesanya said:

“The main event? Wow! Amazing. Francis got it done. [He] was down two rounds, rallied up for the last three as a champion does. Now, the world is his oyster.”

Watch 'The Last Stylebender' react to Francis Ngannou's performance at UFC 270 below:

