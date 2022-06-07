"Anyone can just grab a tape recorder and call themselves a reporter these days" - Israel Adesanya slams reporter who gave George Kambosos Jr. the win over Devin Haney

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has slammed a reporter who claimed that George Kambosos Jr. defeated Devin Haney.

Haney was given the nod comfortably on all three scorecards as he retained his WBC Lightweight Belt and unified the lineal/WBA/IBF/WBO Titles against Kambosos Jr. in Australia this past weekend.

The controversial take from the reporter, who gave the fight to the Aussie, has drawn criticism from the UFC champ. Haney won via unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 118-110) in Kambosos Jr's home country.

Clearly irked by the lack of professionalism by modern day media, 'The Last Stylebender' voiced his grievances about the reporter, as well as plugging his own YouTube channel.

"Anyone can just grab a tape recorder and call themselves a reporter these days... lol go subscribe to my YouTube!"

In his home country of Australia and in front of over 40,000 fans at the Marvel Stadium, George Kambosos Jr. was gracious in defeat, but hopes that Devin Haney will grant him the opportunity to run it back again.

In his post-fight interview, the defeated boxer said:

"I want to take the best test, the hardest test and I'm going to give him full respect for his victory and let him have his time. We'll do it again. I have to implement a few things but I thought the fight was very close."

Israel Adesanya angry that cameras are shoved into boxers' faces after fights

Reacting to the same boxing match between George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya admitted that the last thing he'd want after a grueling contest was a camera shoved in his face.

Adesanya's reaction came after the judges' scorecards were read. The squared circle was immediately filled with cameramen, cornermen, family and TV station interviewers. 'Izzy' had sympathy for the boxers who had each just gone the distance.

Although likely supporting ANZ fighter Kambosos Jr., Adesanya still gave the American props for his performance.

"After a fight, the laaaast thing I need is 75 mothaf****z in the ring all up in my bubble tryna put cameras in my face and take selfies lol. Regardless that was a good fight, beautiful skills displayed."

In boxing, we see a big difference to the post-fight proceedings in the octagon. It is often the cornerman, doctor, interviewer and one lone cameraman in a typical post-fight interview for UFC fights.

