Israel Adesanya steals popular content creator King Bach's girl in hilarious skit, sends fans reeling: "Naw this is peak content"

Israel Adesanya recently collaborated with popular social media influencer King Bach. The video featured the pair in a hypothetical scenario, with Bach dating a woman who is revealed to be a big fan of 'The Last Stylebender.'

Ad

When Adesanya encounters the couple, the woman becomes visibly ecstatic. She begins showering him with exaggerated praise, incorrectly attributing submission victories to him that he never achieved in the UFC.

Bach steps in to correct her, but Adesanya responds by putting him in a rear-naked choke, rendering him unconscious, and carrying the woman away to conclude the humorous skit.

Check out Israel Adesanya's collaboration with King Bach:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

The skit was well-received by fans on Instagram, who quickly flooded the former middleweight champion's comment section. Many praised the comedic nature of the skit, and a sea of laughing emojis flooded the post.

One fan commended Adesanya for his creative choice.

"Naw this is peak content."

Another referenced one of their favorite moments from the clip.

"The aggressive dap up"

Others poked fun at Adesanya for his low submission rate in the UFC.

Ad

"Oh this n**ga doing submissions now? SMH they always switching up for the women"

Many, though, continued to highlight their favorite moments from the skit.

"Taking his babe was one thing, stepping over him was diabolical."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Israel Adesanya's newest skit

Adesanya is currently enjoying some time away from the octagon after a rough patch of sorts. He was recently spotted at UFC 314, where he sat cageside in support of his friend and training partner Alexander Volkanovski, who reclaimed the featherweight belt.

Ad

Israel Adesanya is on his worst-ever career run

Despite being one of the greatest middleweights of all time, Israel Adesanya has found himself at a career crossroads, as he hasn't tasted victory since 2023, when he scored a stunning knockout of Alex Pereira at UFC 287 in the pair's rematch. Now, he is 1-4 in his last five fights.

Check out Israel Adesanya's TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Worse still, he is also on a three-fight losing streak, having been recently TKO'd by Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Fight Night 250, submitted by Dricus du Plessis in a middleweight title bout at UFC 305, and dominated by Sean Strickland via unanimous decision in a massive upset at UFC 293.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.