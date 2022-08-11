"Izzy too small don't have power" - Magomed Ankalaev throws shade at Israel Adesanya amidst ongoing Twitter feud with Jan Blachowicz

Israel Adesanya is once again being spoken about by the UFC's light heavyweight division. This time, 'The Last Stylebender' has been called out for his lack of knockout power by top contender Magomed Ankalaev.

Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz have been feuding on Twitter about a possible clash in Europe. Fans were also getting involved in the dispute, analyzing the previous bouts of both fighters. Adesanya was mentioned when a fan spoke about how successful Blachowicz's stand-up was against him in their fight.

This is where Ankalaev stepped in and called Adesanya out for his lack of power.

"Izzy too small don't have power i'm a champion. And never gonna talk about me."

Israel Adesanya is no stranger to this criticism. After his first victory over Robert Whittaker, Adesanya screamed, "I thought I don't have no knockout power!" into the camera as the belt was wrapped around his waist.

'The Last Stylebender' is seemingly always active on social media, and it will be interesting to see if he has a witty rebuttal.

Israel Adesanya explains why MMA fight with Alex Pereira will be different from previous two kickboxing fights

Israel Adesanya has agreed to fight Alex Pereira, the man who has taken the UFC by storm. Pereira and Adesanya have already faced each other twice in the kickboxing arena and will now square off in the UFC octagon.

Adesanya was on the losing end of both kickboxing bouts against 'Poatan' but is confident that the third encounter will be his time to shine. 'The Last Stylebender' sat down with ESPN MMA recently and detailed exactly what he feels will be different:

"I said this at the press conference, for me it's the gloves. You know, when I said something about the pillow gloves. You can't guard the same way you guard in kickboxing, as in MMA. You have to be able to use your brain, move out the shots. And also my striking style is a lot different in MMA than kickboxing, that's why I've had so much success as a kickboxer in MMA, 'cause I don't strike like them."

Watch the video below:

Israel Adesanya will be looking to shut the doubters up and derail the Alex Pereira hype train when he faces the Brazilian.

Adesanya hopes to extend his title defense record to six in a row and edge ever closer to the seemingly unattainable record of 10 defenses set by Anderson Silva.

