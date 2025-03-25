Israel Adesanya stuns the internet by unveiling 'Naruto'-inspired Kurama custom art on $500,000-plus McLaren 720S Spider: "That is sick!"

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has once again garnered attention by revealing a striking custom design for his McLaren 720S Spider. Known for his love of anime, Adesanya transformed his luxury supercar with a ‘Naruto’-inspired Kurama theme.

Adesanya, who became the undisputed middleweight champion in 2019 by defeating Robert Whittaker at UFC 243, originally purchased the McLaren the same year. Since then, he has frequently shared glimpses of his prized possession with fans.

Recently, he decided to give the car a fresh look, commissioning well-known street artist Matthew Te Paea for the custom artwork.

Taking to his social media handles, Adesanya showcased the revamped supercar, leaving fans in awe. The new artwork features intricate details that bring Kurama’s fierce aesthetic to life, perfectly complementing the sleek lines of the McLaren.

The internet erupted with reactions to the reveal, with fans flooding the comments:

“That is sick!"

Others commented:

“Enjoy life, you did work hard for the money.❤️❤️❤️.”

“Hell of a ride"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans react to Israel Adesanya's custom design for his car. [Screenshot courtesy: @stylebender via Instagram and X]

Yoel Romero advises Israel Adesanya to take a break after recent losses

Israel Adesanya is facing the toughest stretch of his career after suffering three consecutive defeats for the first time. Once the dominant UFC middleweight champion, Adesanya held the title from 2019 to 2022, securing victories over elite contenders like Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, and Paulo Costa. However, his recent downfall has raised questions about his future in the sport.

His losing streak began at UFC 293 when Sean Strickland shocked the world by dethroning him. Seeking redemption, Adesanya returned at UFC 305 but was submitted by Dricus du Plessis in a title fight. His latest setback came at UFC Saudi Arabia, where he suffered a brutal knockout loss to rising star Nassourdine Imavov.

Former opponent Yoel Romero weighed in on Adesanya’s struggles, offering advice during an interview with Submission Radio. He emphasized the need for recovery, stating:

"He needs time, he needs rest. That's what I think, he needs to rest a little bit because [he took] too much damage. But, the problem is the UFC don't give you time. When the UFC calls you, you need to come because you have a contract. Now, he needs to think about training. Not too hard in sparring, he needs to go to training like it's therapy. Let the body recover."

Check out Yoel Romero's comments on Israel Adesanya below (9:25):

