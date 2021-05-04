Israel Adesanya subtly confirms he will face Robert Whittaker after Marvin Vettori

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya might lock horns with Robert Whittaker in a possible rematch very soon. 'The Last Stylebender' has hinted at taking on 'The Reaper' after the former's highly-anticipated rematch with Marvin Vettori.

Israel Adesanya will face 'The Italian Dream' at UFC 263. The pay-per-view event will go down at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. It appears that Adesanya has already decided to lock horns with Robert Whittaker after disposing of Vettori on June 12.

In a recent YouTube video, Israel Adesanya gave a breakdown of his fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC 243. It appears that the pound-for-pound number four ranked fighter is willing to fight Whittaker once again. Adesanya said:

"That was how I dismantled 'The Reaper'," said Adesanya as he gave a breakdown of the UFC 243 main event. "And now, leading up to this next fight, in my next two rematches, I will drink the blood of my enemies," added Adesanya.

Robert Whittaker has lined up three consecutive wins since his loss to Israel Adesanya in 2019. The number one-ranked middleweight has successfully stopped Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and, most recently, Kelvin Gastelum in their tracks.

The Australian has certainly made a strong case for another shot at Adesanya and UFC gold.

Caught up with Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) today. He said the UFC offered him the Israel Adesanya title fight in June ... about one hour after he defeated Kelvin Gastelum last Saturday. He also explained why that was "impossible" for him to accept. https://t.co/wN6gUKSuDk — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 26, 2021

Israel Adesanya reveals the likely location for the Robert Whittaker rematch:

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker's first meeting took place on October 6, 2019 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. The title unification event drew a reported live attendance of 57,127 people.

But for the highly likely rematch, Israel Adesanya wants to defend the belt at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. 'The Last Stylebender' has reasoned that he wishes to defend the belt on his home soil.

"I feel like I will do it again. Me and him will do it again in Eden Park. I'm not doing it again in Australia when we fight. We need to do it in New Zealand. And I'm hoping this whole Corona bulls**t is over by then. Because this fight's too epic... They've had their shot. Australia, on their home soil, I took it away from them. Now they've got to come over here and try and take it away from us," added Israel Adesanya.

One year ago today, in front of the largest crowd in UFC history, @stylebender put on a show for the ages 🏆 pic.twitter.com/JiHmK19JUV — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 5, 2020