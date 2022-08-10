"Israel throws muffins compared to Pereira" - Fans hilariously chime in on Henry Cejudo's breakdown of Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira's late 2022 clash is piquing the interests of many, including Henry Cejudo.

Triple C recently took to social media to offer up his thoughts on Adesanya and Pereira running it back in order to complete their combat sports trilogy

On his personal Twitter, Cejudo stated:

"I think Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira is going to look different from their kickboxing fights, but the result could be same. With respect to the champ, Pereira is the more diverse and dangerous striker in kickboxing & MMA."

Fans were quick to offer their thoughts in the ever-growing comments section of the Sportskeeda MMA Facebook page.

Jimbo Slice commented and said:

"Im not sure about diverse, cuz Isreal is pretty creative striker. But more dangerous for sure. Israel throws muffins compared to Pereira"

Ronnie Tieman commented and said:

"Not sure where this thought comes from? Izzy's striking is objectively more diverse, accurate, and his defense is leaps and bounds better. The first fight Izzy got robbed. One of the worst robberies I've ever seen. Nobody thinks Alex won that fight. The second fight Izzy is dominating him as well until he gets caught. Can Alex do it again? Possibly."

Frankie Cormack commented and said:

"well, he already proved it by KO'ing him, and has been fighting much better stand up guys then israel in the past few years - Izzy gets sparked round 2"

Sheikh Alkaf commented and said:

"I think we gonna see Izzy wrestle XD"

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira's histories

Though this will be their first clash under mixed martial arts rules, Adesanya and Pereira have fought twice under kickboxing rules. The latter pitched a shutout against the former, so Adesanya will be looking for his first win in the series here.

In the first fight, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira went the distance at Glory of Heroes 1 in April 2016. 'Poatan' got the nod by way of unanimous decision over 'The Last Stylebender'.

Watch Adesanya and Pereira's first fight below:

In the rematch, things definitively ended inside the distance. Pereira put out Adesanya's lights in highlight reel fashion at Glory of Heroes 15 in March 2017.

Adesanya will look to make the sixth defense of his lineal middleweight world title at UFC 281. Though he tasted defeat in his mixed martial arts debut, Pereira has gone unbeaten since, accruing a six-fight winning streak that led to this title bid.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by kennedyking2016