"Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz is a build-up to a grudge match against Jon Jones" - Daniel Cormier

Israel Adesanya will be moving up one weight division to fight Jan Blachowicz for the UFC Light Heavyweight title in his next outing. The news was confirmed by UFC president Dana White earlier in the week.

Israel Adesanya was speculated to defend his middleweight belt against Robert Whittaker, but the latter’s desire to spend more time with his family for the festive season prompted a change of plans from the UFC.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the topic the former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier shared his opinion.

“It makes sense (having Israel Adesanya fight Jon Jones at LHW), but, I love the slow build. I told you time and time again I love the dancing around the fight actually happening. I don’t hate it too much and it does build intrigue if you can put the title on the line. But if Izzy could win, it adds a little something to the fight (Israel Adesanya vs Jon Jones).”

Blachowicz won the title at UFC 253 knocking out the much-hyped Dominick Reyes in the second round.

Incidentally, the fight took place only after Jon Jones relinquished his Light Heavyweight belt having decided to go up a weight class and ply his trade in the heavyweight division.

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have been involved in a war of words on social media for well over a year now.

Israel Adesanya looking to become only the 8th fighter to hold championships in 2 UFC weight divisions.

Israel Adesanya last defended his middleweight belt at UFC 253 in September putting up a dominant striking showcase to knock out hard-hitting Brazilian Paulo Costa in the second round.

It was speculated that he will defend his belt next against the winner of the Robert Whittaker – Jared Cannonier fight at UFC 254.

While ‘The Reaper’ won the fight after an impressive performance, his desire to spend time with his family postponed his rematch with Izzy.

Israel Adesanya, however, has confirmed that the fight with Jon Jones may not be next, however, is surely on the cards and is bound to happen in the future.