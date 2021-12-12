Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker rematch officially announced as UFC 271 headliner

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker will see each other again at UFC 271 in a rematch for the UFC middleweight championship on February 12, in Houston, Texas.

Only this time, the tables have turned as reigning middleweight king Adesanya will defend his title against Whittaker, whom he originally won it from, back in 2019 at UFC 243.

The 2022 pay-per-view's main event was officially announced at UFC 269 featuring Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier in the main event.

Israel Adesanya has had a dominant run in the middleweight division and has cleaned out the division, having already defeated fighters like Paulo Costa, Yoel Romero, Marvin Vettori, Kelvin Gastelum and Robert Whittaker himself.

However, 'The Last Stylebender' will be expecting a better version of Whittaker this time around than when the Kiwi knocked him out in Australia.

Robert Whittaker, since losing his title to Adesanya, has defeated top middleweight contenders Darren Till and Kelvin Gastelum.

'The Reaper' also out-pointed Jared Cannonier, who was once considered the dark-horse of the middleweight division. Riding a three-fight winning streak will undoubtedly be a boost for the Australian's confidence in the rematch against Israel Adesanya in Houston, Texas.

Israel Adesanya recently gave the fans a sneak-peek of the preparations for his fight against Robert Whittaker

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya recently spoke about his upcoming fight with Robert Whittaker.

'The Last Stylebender' claimed he's prepared to beat Whittaker once again in their upcoming rematch at UFC 271.

Adesanya also played a clip from one of his training sessions to prove that he is more than ready to run it back with the former champion.

"I'll f***ing do what I do," exclaimed Israel Adesanya. "Here, let me show you guys some sh*t. Let me just play something so you can hear how I was sounding, how this sh*t is f***ing fire. I just can't show you but I'm telling you it's dangerous, it's really dangerous."

Watch the video below:

