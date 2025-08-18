  • home icon
  • Israeli MMA fighter alleges Khamzat Chimaev "threatened" his life

Israeli MMA fighter alleges Khamzat Chimaev "threatened" his life

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Aug 18, 2025 05:19 GMT
Khamzat Chimaev accused of threatening messages. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Khamzat Chimaev accused of threatening messages. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Khamzat Chimaev has been accused of sending threatening messages after screenshots surfaced showing the UFC middleweight champion exchanging heated messages with an Israeli fighter. The message came in seemingly a few days before Chimaev’s win over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319.

The messages were revealed by retired Israeli veteran Haim Gozali. The former Bellator fighter, in the past, posted an image of IDF (Israel Defense Forces) missiles labeled with the names of Chimaev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and Belal Muhammad.

The post, which mocked their support for Palestine, led to Gozali being suspended from X. Gozali later claimed he began receiving personal threats from Chimaev through Instagram. In the latest screenshots, Chimaev accused him of seeking attention and suggested dire consequences if they were to meet.

Gozali fired back with dismissive emojis and a challenge for a bare-knuckle or grappling match. According to the screenshots, Chimaev wrote:

"You can only fight with children. I swear to god you would be dead if we met one on one. You know that I understand that you want to be famous, but god humiliated you soon.”

Gozali posted the interaction on Instagram and captioned the post:

"The post that current UFC champion Khamzat Chimaev sent threats to my life. This is the post where the UFC champion threatened my life. @khamzat_chimaev, your groundwork is bullsh*t."

Check out the Instagram post below:

When Khamzat Chimaev delivered an inspiring speech for peace after UFC 294 victory

Khamzat Chimaev addressed the Israel-Palestine conflict after defeating Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. The Chechen-born star controlled the early exchanges and earned a majority decision.

Following the result, Chimaev shifted the focus to global issues, calling for peace and unity during his post-fight interview. He referenced the suffering of children in conflict zones and urged people of all backgrounds to come together.

Speaking at the post-fight octagon interview, Chimaev said:

"Guys, you know what's happening in the world right now. I wasn't happy in the cage, to fight this week. I see the kids dying. It doesn't matter where in the world, Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan, Palestine, USA, doesn't matter. when kids die, it's hard, guys... Inshallah, we'll be good in the world. I hope so. Muslim, Christian, Jewish, doesn't matter. Let us live in this world good and let us be happy."
