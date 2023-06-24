UFC legend Georges St-Pierre offered to train Twitter Chairman Elon Musk for a potential super-fight against Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Over the years, there has been plenty of massive fights in various combat sports. With that said, a recently proposed MMA bout could surpass the viewership of anything in the past. Earlier this week, Musk and Zuckerberg voiced interest in fighting each other, leading to widespread interest from millions of people.

The hypothetical blockbuster matchup took the next step when UFC president Dana White revealed that both billionaire business moguls were legitimately interested. If the fight were to happen, Musk and Zuckerberg would need high-level teams for their training camps.

Luckily for Musk, he already has a fighting legend who has offered their services as a training partner. Georges St-Pierre has this to say on Twitter:

“@elonmusk I'm a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honor to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg”

Although Musk and Zuckerberg don’t have any in-ring experience, one of them would have a massive advantage if they fought. The Facebook co-founder consistently trains in BJJ and competed in several competitions.

Fans encourage Elon Musk to accept Georges St-Pierre’s offer to train him

Georges St-Pierre is a UFC Hall of Famer who previously held the welterweight and middleweight world championships. Therefore, the 42-year-old could significantly help Elon Musk prepare for a potential fight against Mark Zuckerberg.

Once St-Pierre offered his assistance on Twitter, fans filled the comment section with encouragement for Musk to accept, including some saying:

“The goat GSP , you have to take this opportunity @elonmusk”

“@elonmusk must take @GeorgesStPierre up on his offer. I think it’s his only chance unless he somehow 1 hit KO’s him lol”

“Elon, that’s an offer you can’t refuse !”

“Oh yes LFG !! @elonmusk you will not only get the best in the ring but you will get a legend and the best of the best of all time .”

“Elon an offer like this is amazing! GSP one of the greatest fighters, if not the greatest fighter to step in the octagon”

It’ll be intriguing to see if Musk and Zuckerberg decide to make the fight happen. If the must-see bout does materialize, Dana White believes they would sell the most pay-per-views of all time, generating hundreds of millions of dollars for charity.

