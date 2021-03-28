Conor McGregor's latest business venture seemingly a coffee brand

After his successful venture into the whisky industry, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor appears to be trying his hand at running a coffee shop.

Conor McGregor recently shared an Instagram post that hinted at the launch of a coffee shop. Named Rise and Grind Coffee, the business could be The Notorious One's third business venture.

It comes after August McGregor - a luxury suit brand in partnership with tailoring brand David August - and the famous Proper No.12 Irish Whisky.

McGregor has not revealed more details about the business as of now. If we know anything about the Irishman's entrepreneurial brilliance, his coffee business will undoubtedly create a niche for itself in the market.

Conor McGregor's coffee brand's name may not remain the same at the time of launch. However, it appears that the Irishman has attempted to weave the brand name with his current situation in the competitive sphere of MMA.

'Rise and Grind' is an excellent symbolic representation of McGregor's ongoing efforts to re-establish his dominance after years of inactivity and his recent knockout loss to Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor is the most famous fighter in the history of MMA. However, the Irishman has made smart use of his popularity and ventured successfully into other businesses. The brand value of McGregor's name is considerably high even after enduring inactivity and mixed success in his recent MMA career.

Conor McGregor could launch his coffee brand in July 2021

Conor McGregor could launch his coffee brand before or after his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. UFC president Dana White recently announced that the fight would most likely take place in July 2021.

The fight could surpass UFC 229 and become the biggest MMA bout of all time as it will answer a lot of questions about McGregor's MMA future. Fans' intrigue surrounding the fight will naturally bring more eyeballs and make it into the perfect setting for a big announcement.

Given how McGregor used his fight with Floyd Mayweather in 2017 as a platform to launch his whisky, it would not be surprising if the coffee brand came to meet its patrons in the trilogy clash's build-up.