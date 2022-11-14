"It was bouncing around like Luke Rockhold's at UFC 199" - Michael Bisping hilariously breaks down Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 281

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has given a hilarious breakdown of UFC 281's Fight of the Night between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler.

'Iron' started the fight more aggressively, walking Poirier down towards the cage and swinging wildly. However, despite seemingly having the upper hand, the 36-year-old was wobbled by 'The Diamond' in the final few seconds of the round.

Chandler then showed off his wrestling in the second, recovering well. With that, the pair headed into the third round 1-1 on all three scorecards. Chandler once again looked to use his wrestling to secure the victory, but Poirier's Brazilian jiu-jitsu helped him lock in a rear-naked choke submission following one of Chandler's takedowns.

Javier Jesus Urquieta @JavierUrquieta_

#UFC281



THIS MICHAEL CHANDLER VS DUSTIN POIRIER FIGHT ABSOLUTELY INSANE THIS MICHAEL CHANDLER VS DUSTIN POIRIER FIGHT ABSOLUTELY INSANE ‼️#UFC281 https://t.co/zqdyzLKzdx

In a video uploaded to BT Sport's YouTube channel, Bisping compared the bout to his own title fight against Luke Rockhold at UFC 199:

"As you say, as advertized. Michael Chandler came out of there like a bat out of hell. He was throwing body kicks after body kicks and swinging like his namesake 'Iron' Mike Tyson. Everything into every shot. Dustin Poirier's head, it was bouncing around Luke Rockhold's at UFC 199... What a sensational finish, choked him out and got the job done. Maybe gets the next title fight... Dustin Poirier, he might be my new favorite fighter."

Catch the full UFC 281 breakdown here:

Michael Chandler calls for Conor McGregor fight again

At UFC 281's post-fight press conference, Michael Chandler once again turned his attention to Conor McGregor. 'Iron' previously called for a fight with the Irishman following his stunning front-kick KO of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274.

Few could forget Chandler's performance this past May, but his octagon interview was also one of the most electrifying promos cut by a fighter. The 36-year-old demanded a fight with the 'Notorious' megastar.

MMAWorldInside @MMAWorldInside : Chandler called out McGregor after his KO win 🗣 #UFC274 : Chandler called out McGregor after his KO win 🗣 #UFC274 https://t.co/VdHN1Rpj0P

Speaking at the UFC 281 post-fight presser following his loss to Poirier, Chandler once again suggested that a matchup between himself and McGregor is the fight to make:

"He's a legend in the sport man. He's the biggest name in the sport, it was bad enough we had to compete with Bentleys and Buggatis and boats or 100 million-dollar whiskey companies. Now we gotta compete with the silver screens and bright lights of Hollywood. But come back to your first love, Conor. Step inside the octagon with me."

A fight between the pair makes sense on paper. Both Chandler and McGregor are 2-3 in their last five octagon appearances and neither are in the lightweight title picture.

According to the former Bellator champion, should the Irishman return to fight him, it could be the biggest non-title fight in UFC pay-per-view history.

Watch Michael Chandler's post-fight press conference here:

Poll : 0 votes