Michael Chandler has called out Conor McGregor in the aftermath of his submission loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. With 'The Notorious' set to make his Hollywood debut, Chandler accepted that there are now more things to lure the Irishman away from the octagon.

But Chandler has implored McGregor to return to his "first love," i.e., cage fighting. In the UFC 281 post-fight media scrum, 'Iron' said:

"He's a legend in the sport man. He's the biggest name in the sport, it was bad enough we had to compete with Bentleys and Buggatis and boats or 100 million dollar whiskey companies. Now we gotta compete with the silver screens and bright lights of Hollywood. But come back to your first love, Conor. Step inside the octagon with me."

Watch Michael Chandler's callout to Conor McGregor below (5:00):

Chandler delivered yet another instant classic against Poirier at UFC 281. 'Iron' had a really good start and appeared to be overwhelming Poirier with his pressure in the initial moments. However, the battle-tested 'Diamond' stood his ground and turned the tide to earn a submission win in the third round.

Conor McGregor has previously expressed interest in a clash against Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler initially called out Conor McGregor after the front-kick KO win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. 'Iron' called for a welterweight clash against McGregor, who had by then started teasing a move up to 170 lbs. The 36-year-old said in his post-fight octagon interview:

"Conor McGregor, I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet. I want you at your baddest and I want you at your best, you and me at 170 lbs!"

MMAWorldInside @MMAWorldInside : Chandler called out McGregor after his KO win 🗣 #UFC274 : Chandler called out McGregor after his KO win 🗣 #UFC274 https://t.co/VdHN1Rpj0P

McGregor, who had been on the sidelines for almost a year by then, also expressed interest in the idea. 'The Notorious' seemed confident of a clash against Chandler at some point in his career. The Dubliner wrote in a now-deleted tweet:

"I’d have a nice knock off this guy, no doubt about it. A firework spectacle. I like the 170 shout also. Tipped him over. I’m definitely game to fight this guy at some stage in my career. I see it happening after tonight. Congrats on a solid win Michael and another barnstormer" h/t Sporstkeeda

