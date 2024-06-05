“It brings a different dog out of me” - Denis Puric on why he loves finishing his fight camp in Thailand

For Denis Puric, there's nothing like finishing up his fight camp in 'The Land of Smiles'. Emanating from the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, ONE 167 on Friday, June 7, will see 'The Bosnian Menace' return to the circle two months removed from an impressive performance against Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21.

Moving him into the No. 2 spot in the flyweight Muay Thai rankings, Puric is one step closer to challenging Rodtang Jitmuangnon for his 26 pounds of gold in the 'art of eight limbs'.

But first, Puric will get a taste of Rodtang's power when he goes toe-to-toe with 'The Iron Man' in a flyweight kickboxing clash at ONE 167.

Trending

Appearing on the DonttapPodcast, Denis Puric spoke about the benefits of training in Thailand compared to back home:

"What makes training here special, I think it's the spirit of fighting here, like it brings a different dog out of me, and, you know, it's just so beautiful to like wake up and just to kind of do your thing," he said. "Besides, back home, there's always distractions, you know, there's family, there's this, and that business."

See the interview below:

Rodtang makes his first appearance of 2024 against Denis Puric at ONE 167

ONE 167 will be Rodtang's first appearance inside the circle since delivering the Muay Thai Fight of the Year with 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September last year.

Originally, 'The Iron Man' was set to compete with Japanese kickboxing star Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 in January, but a hand injury forced him out of the bout.

ONE Championship is looking to reschedule that bout for when the promotion heads back to Japan, but for now, the Thai superstar will have to deal with Denis Puric.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.