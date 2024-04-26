"It is how you carry yourself" - Jihin Radzuan says atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex has an unshakeable confidence in every fight

When it comes to carrying themselves with confidence, few do it better than Thai sensation Stamp Fairtex.

Even the best of fighters feel anxious going into a bout, especially when it's on martial arts' biggest global stage. But how they perform in the face of adversity and self-doubt makes a fighter stand above the rest.

Top-five-ranked atomweight MMA contender Jihin Radzuan believes this is one of the many attributes that has helped Stamp Fairtex rise from obscurity to become one of the most accomplished stars in ONE Championship.

"I believe every fighter has doubts in themselves but it is how you carry yourself, and I believe Stamp carries herself with confidence very well," Radzuan said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA.

Aside from sharing the gym on multiple occasions, Jihin Radzuan has shared the Circle with Stamp, squaring off with the reigning atomweight MMA queen at ONE on Prime Video 2 in September 2022. Stamp delivered another show-stealing performance, scoring a unanimous decision W over 'Shadow Cat.'

Stamp Fairtex defends women's atomweight MMA crown against close friend Denice Zamboanga

Becoming just the second woman in ONE history to hoist the atomweight title over her head, Stamp Fairtex will look to extend her reign at ONE 167 on June 7 when she returns to the Circle for her first world title defense at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Standing in her way will be Filipina standout Denice Zamboanga.

An accomplished mixed martial artist in her own right, 'The Menace' will look to climb to the top of the atomweight division on the heels of a pair of impressive back-to-back victories against 'Fighting Sister' Lin Heqin and Brazil's Julie Mezabarba.

Zamboanga also holds a victory over Jihin Radzuan, besting 'Shadow Cat' in her promotional debut at ONE: Mark of Greatness in 2019.

Will 'The Menace' rise to the occasion and claim gold in her first ONE world title opportunity, or will Stamp Fairtex add another notable name to her lengthy hit list?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.