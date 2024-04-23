WATCH: Filipino brawler Denice Zamboanga puts the hurt on Julie Mezabarba in terrifying boxing sequence

No.2-ranked atomweight MMA contender Denice Zamboanga put her power and precision on display against Brazilian standout Julie Mezabarba in her last outing.

On Friday, June 7, 'The Menace' will get her first shot at ONE Championship gold when she challenges reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world titleholder Stamp Fairtex in the ONE 167 main event at Impact Arena.

But first, the promotion is looking back at the win that scored Zamboanga an opportunity at the division's top prize.

"Rocked. Can Denice Zamboanga dethrone Stamp and claim the ONE Women‘s Atomweight MMA World Title at ONE 167 on Prime Video?"

Denice Zamboanga walked away from her fight against Julie Mezabarba with a unanimous decision victory — her second straight W, including a big win over 'Fighting Sister' Lin Heqin four months prior. Overall, 'The Menace' is 10-2 in her mixed martial arts career with other notable victories against Jihin Radzuan and Mei Yamaguchi.

Stamp Fairtex puts her atomweight MMA world title on the line for the first time against Denice Zamboanga

Standing in the way of Denice Zamboanga and the atomweight crown at ONE 167 is perhaps the greatest female combat sports star on the planet — ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex.

After claiming world titles in both the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions, Stamp made the move to MMA and amassed an impressive 11-2 record. Along the way, she walked through the competition in the ONE Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix, earning wins over Alyona Rassohyna, Julie Mezabarba, and Ritu Phogat.

After coming up short in her first shot at the belt — then held by inaugural atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee — Stamp bounced back with three straight wins over Jihin Radzuan, Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak, and Alyse Anderson.

That trio of victories set the stage for her epic ONE world title win against Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 in September 2023.

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.