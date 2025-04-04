“It was very close” - Alexis Nicolas expects trilogy with Regian Eersel to be determined by the slightest of margins

Alexis Nicolas acknowledges the prevalent theme of his matches with archrival Regian Eersel. Their first two contests both went the distance and were indeed competitive from start to finish.

Nicolas shocked the world when he dethroned the Surinamese superstar in their first meeting, while Eersel bounced back and got the better of 'Barboza' in the rematch.

While Nicolas wants a definitive end to his rivalry with 'The Immortal' in their upcoming trilogy, he knows that it could end up being another closely contested affair, given how equally matched they are.

The French striker shared in his ONE Fight Night 30 pre-event interview with Nick Atkin:

"It was a very close fight. Eersel won this fight, but it was very close. One point is not a big loss, so it was close. He can win, I can win, but he took the win that time, and I’m sure [it will be me] for the next fight."

Alexis Nicolas' bid to prove he is the best 170-pound striker will take place in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowles on Prime Video in less than 24 hours.

Eersel missed weight and hydration and was stripped of the lightweight kickboxing belt, but the match will push through with 'Barboza' still eligible to win gold.

Watch Nick Atkin's ONE Fight Night 30 pre-event interviews:

Alexis Nicolas says third showdown with Regian Eersel will be the best of their head-to-head series

Alexis Nicolas and Regian Eersel's two epic first meetings are already part of combat sports history.

However, according to 'Barboza', fans haven't seen anything yet, since fireworks are guaranteed to spark in their third and perhaps final meeting.

The former ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion said in the same interview:

"I have a lot of respect for this guy. He is a legend, I’m a legend too, now. And it’s a trilogy. It’s not nothing. It’s crazy to do this with this guy. And it’s good for the fans of kickboxing. We did the best fight of 2024, it was two crazy fights, and the third will be the best just because."

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live in US Primetime on April 4. The full event from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand will air live in US Primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

