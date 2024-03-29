"It would cost him the match" - Michael Chandler warned against "making any demands" for Conor McGregor fight by UFC legend

Michael Chandler has been advised by three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen not to push Conor McGregor or the UFC's buttons regarding the pair's planned match. 'The American Gangster' took to his YouTube channel to offer his thoughts, cautioning Chandler to remain patient.

In fact, Sonnen opined that if Chandler dares make any demands regarding McGregor returning even earlier, he may very well lose the matchup that he has spent over a year of his life waiting for. To lose it now with a mere misstep would be disastrous.

"If that fight is to happen, right? We go down that road and that fight is going to happen? Okay, great. How are we going to know? Well, Conor is going to tell us. Okay, great, fair enough. Not enough. What else? Michael Chandler's going to back it up. Okay, great. But not enough. That's what happened and happened and happened time and time again."

He then stressed that Chandler ought to allow the UFC to make the announcement instead of pushing for any dates.

"Like, when they are finally telling the truth, how are we going to know? We're going to have to have the third party, aren't we, guys? We're going to have to hear it from the UFC. We're going to have to actually have the organization say, 'Yes.' And it becomes a very peculiar spot, more-so for Chandler, cause he's not trying to troll you. He's trying to get the fight. Chandler's in a very fine position here, that if he were to come out and make any type of demand, it could cost him the match."

Check out Chael Sonnen cautioning Michael Chandler (7:28):

Unfortunately, given the length of time Chandler has been forced to wait for McGregor's octagon return, it wouldn't be unreasonable for him to show some level of impatience, especially since he has sat out for more than a year.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor have reconfirmed their bout

There was a time when it seemed like Conor McGregor's interest was anywhere but the UFC. Specifically, it seemed like he had no intention of fighting Michael Chandler.

Whether he was calling out KSI for a boxing match or having faceoffs with Mike Perry, it was clear that something was afoot. But, things have seemingly changed.

Expand Tweet

McGregor recently asserted that he and the UFC have come to terms on his octagon return. Chandler then added that they do indeed have an agreement, but clarified that he was not yet in a position to disclose any information regarding a date.