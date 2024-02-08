"It was Craig" - Fans react after Gordon Ryan promises $5000 reward for anyone who shares information about his stolen truck

Fans had mixed reactions to Gordon Ryan offering people a $5,000 reward to help him get his truck back.

Ryan has separated himself as arguably the greatest jiu-jitsu competitor of all time. Unfortunately, the BJJ black belt isn’t able to use his fighting skills in a situation where he’s not present, which recently occurred earlier this week when a thief plagued his neighborhood in Austin, Texas.

Earlier today, ‘The King’ announced that his TRX truck was stolen from his driveway while he was asleep. Ryan explained the situation and offered $5,000 for help by saying this during a video posted on his Instagram page:

“So, here in Joe Biden’s America, someone just f*cking stole my TRX out of the driveway last night at 3:30 am. They also stole a bunch of stuff from other people’s cars, guns, and stuff like that. I had a couple of John’s knives in there, probably a thousand rounds of ammunition.”

Ryan continued:

“Anyways, I will be offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can point me to this truck. If you have anything, if you’re in Austin or any other city and state, and you see this truck, and you can get me this truck back, I will send you $5,000. If you actually give me a piece of information that allows me to get this truck back, I will send you $5,000.”

Fans filled the Instagram comment section with various responses, including people agreeing with his political views and jokingly blaming his longtime rival, Craig Jones:

“Smh. This country is going down the drain. It sucks because I love America.”

“This would never happen if Trump was president.”

“It was Craig"

“Probably already in Mexico brother.”

“I got 6k for anyone that knows where it at but doesn’t snitch”

“Gordon why are you leaving a THOUSAND rounds of ammunition in your car”

Watch Gordon Ryan break down the situation of his truck being stolen below:

Is Gordon Ryan retired from submission grappling competitions?

Gordon Ryan last competed in December 2022, defeating Nick Rodriguez in the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3 main event. Since then, Ryan has continued to struggle with stomach issues that have plagued his competitive career for several years.

In mid-January, Ryan announced he would remain inactive as he battles the health scares that have affected him since 2018. ‘The King’ claimed the initial cause of his issues was antibiotics used to treat staph infections.

