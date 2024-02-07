“An amazing ride indeed” - BJJ legend Gordon Ryan, fighters, fans show their respect to Buchecha’s historic ADCC journey

17-time BJJ world champion Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is one of the most accomplished submission grapplers in the history of the sport.

After dominating the mats at two of the biggest jiu-jitsu tournaments in the world — IBJJF and ADCC — Almeida turned his attention to mixed martial arts, amassing an impressive 4-1 record with a 100% finish rate.

Recently, Almeida looked back on his amazing run in BJJ, specifically his accomplishments at the ADCC submission fighting world championship via a post on Instagram.

“ADCC What a ride, amazing battles and great memories! 3 times competing ( 2013, 2017, 2019) 6 Medals🥇🥇🥈🥈🥉🥉 And No Regrets. Not bad for a Gi Guy.”

Commenting on Almeida’s post is fellow BJJ legend Gordon Ryan, who often shared the mats with ‘Buchecha’ on the sport's biggest stage.

“An amazing ride indeed,” Ryan wrote in the comments.

“@gordonlovesjiujitsu it was a honor to share the mats with you there in that final man!” ‘Buchecha replied.

Almeida also received words of encouragement from some of the biggest stars in jiu-jitsu history

“Monster !!! Glad to have shared a lot of this journey 👊🏽🔥🏆,” said 13-time world champion Roberto ‘Cyborg’ Abreu.

“AJJ in the blood 🩸,” added MMA standout Santiago Ponzinibbio.

“Legendary,” wrote 2022 IBJJF world champion Thalison Vitorino Soares.

‘Buchecha’ ready to bounce back following his first loss in MMA

‘Buchecha’ has looked nothing short of impressive in his first few mixed martial arts appearances. After earning impressive victories against Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva, Kang Ji Won, Simon Carson, and Kirill Grishenko, Almeida faced his toughest test yet when he met Senegalese standout Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane.

The two heavyweights delivered an absolutely insane three-round brawl, but Almeida’s inability to take Kane down to the mat ultimately resulted in him absorbing his first loss inside the Circle.

Since then, the submission specialist has been working hard to improve his skill set in hopes of one day accomplishing something truly special.

“I’m training, evolving every day, studying a lot of BJJ as it’s my best weapon,” Almeida said in an interview with BJPenn.com. I want to improve and do something good in this sport, so I’m putting 100 percent into this.”