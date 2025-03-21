“It was a crazy storyline” - Jonathan Di Bella always knew his path would cross with Sam-A at some point

Jonathan Di Bella knew that he would square off against legendary Muay Thai fighter Sam-A Gaiyanghadao sooner or later. That time is now, as the two strawweight kickboxing elite head to the ONE Championship ring to vie for interim gold this weekend.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Di Bella shared his thoughts on the upcoming matchup with the Thai veteran.

He told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I got the call to fight for the vacant belt and I became champion. It was a crazy storyline. Now he is back from retirement and we're fighting for the interim belt, which is kind of a crazy story for me."

Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao are ready to throw down at ONE 172 on March 23. The fight will be for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title.

Jonathan Di Bella eyes Prajanchai rematch after he beats Sam-A: "I just want to get it back"

Jonathan Di Bella doesn't just want the golden belt this weekend, he wants redemption against Thai tormentor Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

But the only way he can achieve that is by taking care of business against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE 172 in Japan.

He told ONE:

"I have to get past Sam-A. My focus is on Sam-A, for sure, 100 percent. If I don't beat Sam-A, I don't get Prajanchai."

Di Bella added:

"I gotta focus on Sam-A, but that fight means a lot to me. That's the unification we gotta get done, you know? My only loss is him and I just want to get it back."

