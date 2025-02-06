“It is very difficult to become a champion” - Prajanchai admits to feeling the pressure as a two-sport titleholder

Prajanchai PK Saenchai knows that it's even harder to defend a world title than it is to win one.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok this Friday night, the reigning two-sport king will put his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against fast-rising contender Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video.

It will be Prajanchai's first time defending his Muay Thai title since scoring an 88-second knockout against Joseph Lasiri to become the strawweight division's undisputed champion at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December 2023.

Speaking with the promotion ahead of his highly anticipated return to the Mecca of Muay Thai, the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym athlete recognizes that leaving Thailand with his 26 pounds of gold intact will be far more difficult than it was to capture it:

“This fight is very important for me. It is very difficult to become a champion, but it is more difficult to defend it.”

Prajanchai looks to keep his unbeaten streak alive at ONE Fight Night 28

Prajanchai goes into ONE Fight Night 28 riding a five-fight win streak, including world title-winning performances against Joseph Lasiri and former kickboxing champion Jonathan Di Bella. He's also picked up wins over Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Kompet Fairtex, and Akram Hamidi during the stretch.

Meanwhile, Ellis Badr Barboza has been working his way up the contender's ladder, starting with a stunning third-round knockout of Thongpoon PK Saenchai in his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 17.

He followed that up with a decision victory over Aliff Sor Dechapan in July, which landed him his first shot at a ONE world championship.

Will the Brit shock the world and leave "The Land of Smiles" with his first world title on martial arts' biggest global stage, or will the Thai megastar extend his unbeaten streak to six and stay a two-division champ?

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 7.

