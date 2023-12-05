“It doesn’t matter where it goes” – ‘Confident’ Alex Roberts leaves no stone unturned for Roman Kryklia test

Ahead of his ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 17, Alex Roberts is confident that he has what it takes to swim with the sharks inside the Circle.

On December 8, the Australian athlete will compete in the main event against Roman Kryklia with the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship on the line.

The Ukrainian has been unstoppable through his five fights inside the Circle, but that isn’t troubling his Aussie opponent all that much.

In an interview with Fight News Australia, Alex Roberts spoke specifically about the clinch game that his upcoming foe brings to the table, and how he hasn’t seen anything that will give him trouble:

“I can fight anywhere. The beauty of our gym is that we clinch every single night without fail. If you're going to the gym, you're going to clinch every night, that's just how it is.

“So that's always well trained and I just love every aspect of fighting whether we're throwing punches, we're kicking, or we're in the clinch, or we're slinging elbows. All of it is my wheelhouse. So it doesn't matter where it goes, I'm pretty confident.”

Watch the full interview below:

Alex Roberts taking an all-or-nothing approach into gigantic clash with Kryklia

Alex Roberts is excited to make his ONE Championship debut by jumping right in at the deep end and facing one of the most dominant forces in the promotion.

As the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion and ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship winner, everyone knows what to expect from the Ukrainian at this stage.

For Roberts, he has the benefit of coming into this fight with no expectations hanging over him.

His WBC heavyweight title win put him on the radar for ONE Championship, leading to this huge opportunity that ‘The Viking’ is well positioned to take advantage of.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.