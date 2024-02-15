"It was dream come true" - Conor McGregor sees representing UFC as symbolic as playing for Manchester United or Dallas Cowboys

UFC superstar Conor McGregor recently spoke about what it has meant to represent the world's premier mixed martial arts promotion.

In an appearance on GQ Sports, McGregor revealed the 10 things he can't live without and included his fighting gloves. 'The Notorious' passionately compared fighting for the UFC to representing his boyhood club and English Premier League royalty, Manchester United.

He also offered an American football version of the comparison by naming the Dallas Cowboys upon the production team's suggestion:

“Also, we’ve got our mixed martial arts gloves. These gloves, the UFC gloves are so symbolic and it was a dream come true to put the gloves on with the three letters [UFC]. It would be akin to a young football player or a soccer player putting on a jersey of Manchester United, or an American football team like, gimme an American football team name. [The Cowboys]. The Cowboys, the Cowboys. It’s significant that you’ve made it.”

McGregor also showed off his own brand of fighting gloves, McGregor Fast:

“These other ones are my ones, my rendition of my company, McGregor Fast. So they’re a bit more padded, they’re a bit more training based. They’ve got one of my quotes on here, which is a quote I believe, ’There’s not talent here. This is hard work. This is an obsession.’ Both of these gloves are very very important to me. One I train in and one I compete in.”

Check out Conor McGregor's appearance on GQ Sports and his full comments below (1:25):

Ilia Topuria boldly calls out "nobody" Conor McGregor

Featherweight contender Ilia Topuria challenged 'The Notorious' to a fight without any weight restrictions.

Topuria called out Conor McGregor's poor record over the past few years, two of which have been spent without an octagon appearance. He also referenced his three major losses at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.

Topuria said in an interview with Fight Hub TV:

"We can fight without a weight limit... Look at the past, what has he done in the last four years? He hasn't beaten anyone. He's lost so many fights. He lives and he survives in this sport because of everything he has achieved in the past. Right now, in this sport, he's nobody. I don't know if he's even ranked. If he feels ready for this level of competition and he wants to put his name here, I'm the fight without any doubt."

Check out Ilia Topuria's full comments on Conor McGregor below (9:55):