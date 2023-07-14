"It is against everything we stand for" - Australian Mayor refuses to hand UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski keys to city

Alexander Volkanovski being a hero of the Australian sports world seems like a given. He is the reigning UFC featherweight champion and recently defended his title at UFC 290 with an all-time great performance against an exceptionally dangerous foe in former interim champion Yair Rodriguez.

Furthermore, he is the only fighter to make current lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev look mortal inside the octagon in the last few years. He is carving out a legacy for himself as one of the greatest fighters of all time, but apparently, no number of accolades is enough for 'The Great' to receive the keys to Wollongong, Australia.

Volkanovski was born in Wollongong, but the Lord Mayor of the city doesn't feel that it's appropriate to gift the UFC featherweight champion with such an honor. The politician in question, Gordon Bradbery, expressed his belief that doing so would be promoting violence. The 72-year-old said as much in an interview with ABC:

"I also have a responsibility as the Lord Mayor of the city and as a responsible human being not to endorse those things which are violent. You can decorate it as much as you like but UFC is a violent activity. It is against everything we stand for in our community in terms of violence and promoting violence." [h/t: Australian Broadcasting Corporation]

To receive the keys to the city is the highest honor that Wollongong can bestow. Unfortunately for Volkanovski, it looks like he will not be given the distinction as long as Gordon Bradbery remains the city's Lord Mayor.

It is worth noting that Alexander Volkanovski has been given the keys to Shellharbour, where he currently lives. He was awarded the keys to the city in recognition for his accomplishments in 2020, after defeating Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight title the previous year.

Will Alexander Volkanovski fight Islam Makhachev next?

Islam Makhachev has found himself in a dilemma. He is expected to headline UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi in October, but is without an opponent. Charles Oliveira was initially expected to face him in a rematch for the lightweight title but has since revealed that he can make it only in November.

XcellentMMA @XcellentMMA Alexander Volkanovski & Ilia Topuria have a face-off after UFC 290

Meanwhile, after finishing Yair Rodriguez, Alexander Volkanovski revealed that he is in need of minor surgery, which may or may not impact his ability to be ready to face his Dagestani rival in October. Alternatively, 'The Great' can face Ilia Topuria later in the year for his next title defense.