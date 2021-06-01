"It feels like Hollywood" - UFC hopeful Aaron Jeffery talks about going from regionals to fighting on DWCS

CFFC middleweight champion Aaron Jeffery is set to make a second appearance on Dana White's Contender Series.

He'll face off against Brazilian prospect Caio Borralho on September 28.

Jeffery initially appeared on the series in 2019, when he came up short against Brendan Allen, who is now a top prospect in the UFC's 185-pound division.

However, he has since amassed a four-fight winning streak and collected a regional title, which has brought the Canadian middleweight a second shot at earning a UFC contract.

Aaron Jeffery talks to Sportskeeda MMA

Aaron Jeffery recently spoke with Sportskeeda MMA's Frank Bonada about his upcoming return to DWCS. He was unsurprisingly rearing to go, stating the following-

“I’m pumped man. It’s one of the biggest stages right. It’s right below the UFC, they feed directly there, obviously. I’m super excited. It’s a long ways away so I’ve got some time to wait so I can’t go too crazy with the training right now but I’m pumped. Everything is very professional. When you go from fighting on the regional shows to the UFC treatment, it feels like Hollywood man."

With this being Aaron Jeffery's second fight on DWCS, it's fair to imagine that he'll have some level of advantage over his opponent, who has never fought outside of Brazil. Jeffery said-

“It depends on my opponent. If he’s the sort of guy that doesn’t do well under bright lights then yeah, maybe it’ll do well for me because I’ve already been there.”

A rematch with Brendan Allen?

One of only two men to have defeated Aaron Jeffery, Brendan Allen has had a highly successful UFC career since defeating the Canadian.

When asked whether he holds any goals in terms of rematching Allen, Jeffery told Sportskeeda-

"I don’t give a s*** about Brendan Allen. If the matchup comes up then sure. I think I could have beat him the first time. I think he’s a super tough dude. He’s very good and well rounded also. It’s a matchup I would take. He’s been in the UFC for a bit now, kinda making an impact. So I think it wouldn’t happen for a while probably.”

Aaron Jeffery believes that in the time since he first fought Allen, he has changed exponentially.

When asked whether he is at all comparable to the fighter he was in 2019, he said-

“Completely different. I’ve had four fights since then. I fought on some pretty big shows, fought some really tough guys. Two full years of training and multiple training camps. So I think I’m completely different...I think I’m well rounded too. I’m comfortable everywhere." Aaron Jeffery said.

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.