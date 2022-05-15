"It feels terrible" - Michael Johnson offers heartfelt take on being "reduced to nothing" from being "almost at the top"

Michael Johnson has been through a lot, both professionally and personally of late. He was put on the shelf for a year-and-a-half and struggled with a lack of income. Fortunately, he was able to make his triumphant return to the octagon last night as he knocked out Alan Patrick at UFC Vegas 54.

At the post-fight press conference, 'The Menace' said:

"When you’re almost at the top or at the top and almost there, and then you’re just reduced to nothing… It feels terrible, it feels like s**t. Especially being an athlete, you know? We’re all considered alpha males and you know, we’re like the best of the best. And then you’re sitting back and realizing, um, you’re not the best of the best, you just lost four in a row, you know?"

Watch Michael Johnson's appearance at the post-fight presser below:

Johnson's professional record advanced to 21-17 with his win over Patrick at the recently concluded Fight Night event. It was his first win since October 2018. The American's career hasn't panned out as many initially expected. He has wins over the likes of Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson and Edson Barboza.

Michael Johnson puts top lightweights on notice

Michael Johnson had lost nine of his last 12 bouts going into his fight with Alan Patrick. He broke a four-fight losing streak with his win over Patrick. Johnson connected with a powerful left jab to send the Brazilian crashing to the canvas in the second round. It was his first knockout victory in over six years.

While making his way backstage after his win, Johnson said:

"I’m not at this b****** lose situation, you’re boy is back. I needed that to get comfortable, get my feet back under me. Top lightweights watch out because I’m back."

Johnson likely saved his UFC career with his latest win. At 35, and having sustained quite a bit of damage during his 37-fight career so far, 'The Menace' will have to put together a win streak if he wants to re-enter the upper echelons of the lightweight division.

Edited by C. Naik