  "It was fun to fight there" - Yuki Yoza says proud to light Bangkok up in stellar ONE Championship debut at Lumpinee Stadium

"It was fun to fight there" - Yuki Yoza says proud to light Bangkok up in stellar ONE Championship debut at Lumpinee Stadium

By Craig Pekios
Modified May 31, 2025 07:00 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Image provided by ONE Championship

Former K-1 lightweight champion Yuki Yoza was thrilled to fight inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

After dominating the kickboxing scene in Japan for years, Yoza made his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 against Russian standout Elbrus Osmanov.

While Osmanov put up a fight, it was Yoza who ultimately came out on top, scoring a unanimous decision victory, handing 'The Samurai' his first career loss and making a statement on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Looking back on his promotional premiere, Yoza raved about the raucous crowd inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, telling the promotion in a recent interview:

"Man, the cheers were incredible. Even when Osmanov landed kicks, the crowd would get excited, so I was like 'oh no, oh no,' but it was fun to fight there."
With the victory over Osmanov, Yoza moved his overall record to 19-2 and solidified himself as an immediate contender in ONE's bantamweight kickboxing division.

Yuki Yoza looks to become a ONE world champion before the end of 2025

Though he's only logged his first win in ONE Championship, Yuki Yoza is already aiming big, believing he could have 26 pounds of gold strapped around his waist before the end of the year.

"So, it's really just the beginning," Yoza said on his YouTube channel. "I think from now on, many more competitors will probably stand in front of me. I want to sell my name more widely around the world for everyone. I'm thinking of taking the belt this year, so please look forward to it. Thank you very much."
There's no shortage of potential challengers in the bantamweight division, including reigning ONE world titleholder Jonathan Haggerty.

So the only question that remains for Yuki Yoza is, who's next?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE Friday Fights 109 replay on demand via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.

Craig Pekios

Craig Pekios

Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports.

