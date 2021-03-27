"It was fun but at the same time it was very hard"- Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals what training with long-term teammate Daniel Cormier was like

Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed what it was like for him to train alongside Daniel Cormier. The former UFC lightweight champion has admitted that working alongside DC was fun but also very hard at the same time.

During the UFC 260 pre-show, Khabib Nurmagomedov joined Cormier and the rest of the UFC crew in the studio. Following a heartwarming exchange between Khabib and Cormier, 'The Eagle' stated that DC was all fun and games in training but has always been hard-working when it mattered the most.

"Training with this guy is like, all of these years, since like 2012, same time it was fun but same time it was very hard. Because he's like very funny, he likes to joke but when time comes, he stop and he work very hard."

Khabib Nurmagomedov added that Cormier did have a few jokes up his sleeve at times but wasn't also shy of "killing" the other guys while training at the gym.

"He knows like, same time he's like very funny and sometimes he joke. But when time comes, he kill everybody in the gym."

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier have worked alongside each other for years at the American Kickboxing Academy. The two men bonded quite well with one another and treated each other like brothers.

In Khabib's last ever fight in the UFC, 'The Eagle' ended his octagon retirement speech by showcasing his love towards Cormier, in what remains as Khabib's final words inside the octagon as a fighter.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is settling into life after retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been working as a coach and cornerman for his teammate Islam Makhachev and his very own cousins. At UFC 260, Khabib's brother Abubakar Nurmagomedov will be fighting Jared Gooden in the prelims.

Despite having announced his retirement at UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement was only made official when Dana White recently announced it on social media.

That being said, Khabib has claimed that he will be sticking around and will be seen a lot more in the UFC, along with his current teammates.