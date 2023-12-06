“It was a good experience” – 'Buchecha' vows to come back stronger after loss to Reug Reug

At ONE Fight Night 13, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida suffered his first setback since transitioning to MMA as one of the most decorated submission grapplers of all time.

Following a perfect run of four straight wins in his career he met his toughest test to date when he took on Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane.

In one of the best MMA contests we have seen in the promotion this year, Kane was able to emerge victorious with a unanimous decision following an incredible display of heart and toughness from both men.

Almeida doesn’t appear to be taking the first loss of his MMA too much to heart.

He told BJPenn.com that at the end of the day, he chose to pursue MMA because of the challenge that it presented so this won’t deter him from achieving greatness:

“MMA is such a big challenge, and it’s new. It is something to look forward to. I have a chance to do something great, and that’s why I decided to go into MMA,” he said.

He continued:

“My last fight was my worst appearance in MMA, but it was a good experience and good learning,” he said.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 13 via the free event replay.

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida was well aware before ONE Fight Night 13 that gaining experience would be invaluable

Despite the Brazilian’s incredible and rapid trajectory since transitioning to MMA, ‘Buchecha’ was very wary of pacing his ascent up the heavyweight division.

There’s no doubt that the submission specialist is a huge threat to anyone once the fight hits the floor but he wants to become a well-rounded competitor in order to match-up with the top competitors in the division.

The experience of coming up against a powerhouse wrestler like Kane will only serve Almeida well going forward in his career and it appears that he is taking the correct lessons from the loss in continuing to move forward and learn.