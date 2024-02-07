“It was a good experience for my career” – Buchecha motivated to break down boundaries despite tough loss to Reug Reug

In his last outing at ONE Fight Night 13, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida suffered the first loss of his MMA career in a fight of the year contender against Oumar Kane.

The two behemoths went toe-to-toe for three rounds, with ‘Reug Reug’ emerging victorious after a true battle of wills.

While he may have lost the decision, the fight will undoubtedly be a huge learning experience for the Brazilian as he continues evolving as a mixed martial artist.

His previous contests had all been one-sided affairs while they lasted, but facing some adversity last August will only help to make the submission specialist even stronger going forward.

During his appearance on the Jaxxon podcast, Almeida reflected on this experience and spoke about how it hasn’t deterred him from getting back out there to take on more challenges:

“In the first round I did like a bad shot and I got like a really bad ground and pound. I was just feeling weird but I couldn't think straight but I did the three rounds. I remember everything, it was like a tough fight but despite that I still took him down. There wasn't my plan to lose but it was a good experience for my career so I want to go there again and test it out again.”

ONE Fight Night 13 produced a lot of positives and things to work on for Buchecha

It wasn’t all negative for Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida in his first loss, where he showed that he certainly has the toughness and drive to compete at the highest level.

An opponent like ‘Reug Reug’ was needed to really test him both physically and mentally in regards to his developing skills.

With that in mind, the defeat would only be a setback if Almeida wasn’t taking lessons from the fight and using them to improve before getting back inside the Circle.

A loss at this stage in his career will have taught him some vital lessons while showing that he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.