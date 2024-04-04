“It was a good experience” – Regian Eersel pleased to see off his fight camp alongside Superbon and Nong-O in Bangkok

For his scheduled title defense this week, ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel set part of his camp alongside those of champion Thai fighters Superbon and Nong-O Hama in Bangkok, Thailand. And he is happy with the experience he had training with the other two fighters.

'The Immortal' will defend once again his kickboxing title at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok against French challenger Alexis Nicolas. This will be his first defense of his world title since his split decision victory over Russian Islam Murtazaev in December 2021.

In preparing for his scheduled title defense this week, Regian Eersel and his team set up camp alongside Superbon and Nong-O, who are also set to see action this week at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Speaking to CountFilms TV in an interview, the Surinamese champion shared his experience in his training in Thailand, saying:

"It was a good experience. He [Superbon] is very humble also and he said I'm welcome the next time also whenever I come to Thailand. I met all of them [Nong-O and Trainer Gae], and it was pretty intense. Also with the weather, it was very hot here so I was exhausted, you know."

Regian Eersel became the lightweight kickboxing world champion in May 2019 after defeating Nieky Holzken by unanimous decision. He has since successfully defended it three times. Incidentally, he is also the division's Muay Thai king.

Alexis Nicolas, meanwhile, made his promotional debut in January this year and was a unanimous decision winner over Russian Magomed Magomedov.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live in U.S. primetime on April 5, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Regian Eersel expects a good challenge from Alexis Nicolas in world title clash

Regian Eersel considers Alexis Nicolas a good challenge for him and his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title and is coming in all set to make a successful world title defense.

The 31-year-old Surinamese champion will make his fourth defense of the world title he won in May 2019 at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 in Bangkok, Thailand, against French challenger Nicolas.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 'The Immortal' said he saw the debut outing of his upcoming opponent back in January and was impressed with what he brought to the contest. He also stated this is something he is looking forward to taking on in their showdown.

Regian Eersel said:

"It's gonna be a good fight for me, and I'm gonna put my name to the test again. It's also good for him that he gets to fight for the belt in his second fight in ONE."

Apart from retaining his world title, Eersel is also looking to keep his undefeated run in ONE Championship, which currently stands at 10 straight since making his promotional debut in April 2018.

