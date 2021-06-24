'It would be a great fight' - Amanda Ribas tries to contact Yan Xiaonan to set up strawweight bout

Amanda Ribas recently called out top-five strawweight contender Yan Xiaonan and she couldn't have been any politer.

Ribas, who is currently ranked eleventh in the UFC's strawweight division, took to Twitter to call out 'Fury'.

In a cheerful callout to Yan Xiaonan, Amanda Ribas wrote on Twitter-

"Heyy @yanxiaonan how are you?I was thinking..almost all fighters in our weight division have a scheduled fight..How about schedule ours too?I think it would be a GREAAT fight"

Amanda Ribas was previously scheduled to face Angela Hill at UFC on ESPN 24 in May. However, she had to withdraw on the day of the bout after testing positive for Covid-19.

When she finally returns to the octagon, Ribas will look to rebound from her second-round TKO loss to Marina Rodriguez at UFC 257.

Her first UFC loss also snapped her five-fight winning streak, which included a victory over strawweight title contender Mackenzie Dern.

Meanwhile, Yan Xiaonan is also coming off her first octagon setback. She recently lost against former strawweight champion Carla Esparza.

Amanda Ribas took her first UFC loss hard

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?! 🤯



Rodriguez drops Ribas but the fight's not over!



📺 Watch #UFC257 LIVE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/HxB6ItKj8B pic.twitter.com/oueoRyCYjH — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 24, 2021

After a 4-0 start to her UFC career, the loss against Marina Rodriguez was a bitter pill to swallow for Amanda Ribas. The cheerful Brazilian even admitted that she was emotionally affected to the point of breaking down.

According to Ribas, the real impact of the loss only hit her when she returned home to her mother.

In the aftermath of her first octagon defeat, Amanda Ribas told MMA Junkie-

“When I lost in Abu Dhabi, I was like, ‘I’m here in Abu Dhabi, so let’s enjoy the hotel and everything'. But when I came home, I saw my mom, and I started to cry. I cried a lot, and my mom is not a fighter, but it was the best words I could listen to. She said ‘Amanda, heads up. You won and lost all your life since you were a baby because you competed since you were a baby'."

