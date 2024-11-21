“It helps me set up that fight brain” - Danial Williams plans to connect BJJ to improving his Muay Thai game against Thongpoon

Danial Williams is taking a bit of an unconventional route in his training camp for ONE Fight Night 26.

The three-sport star will take on Thongpoon PK Saenchai in a strawweight Muay Thai matchup at the stacked ONE Fight Night 26 card on December 6, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Williams said he's incorporating his Brazilian jiu-jitsu training to prepare for his Bangkok showdown against Thongpoon.

Danial Williams pointed out that while BJJ and Muay Thai use different techniques and muscle groups, the intricacies of the grappling art gave him a different perspective when hitting the pads.

"Yeah, I reckon. I do think so. I’m working two different muscle groups that I usually wouldn’t it Muay Thai. And yeah it helps me set up that fight brain, better awareness, better presence that can be applied to Muay Thai too."

Williams is one of the rare fighters who compete in three sports in ONE Championship, having fought in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

'Mini T' is a natural striker and has often relied on his kickboxing and Muay Thai to establish his offense in MMA.

The former contender for the ONE flyweight and strawweight kickboxing world titles is coming off a stellar unanimous decision win over Banma Douji in their catchweight (136.25 lbs) MMA bout at ONE Fight Night 25.

Williams now returns to Muay Thai where he hopes a win over Thongpoon bolsters his argument to challenge for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE Fight Night 26 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Danial Williams is determined to put on a show against Thongpoon

Danial Williams is virtually incapable of putting on a boring performance, and he plans to put on an absolute barnburner against Thongpoon at ONE Fight Night 26.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Williams said one of his priorities in the match is to give the fans in attendance a proper show.

He said:

"The fans must be the real winners. You got to be entertaining and that's how you get another fight. You got to show them you have the skills, the heart, and the ability to put on a show. That's why for me, I've always wanted to bring entertainment, which is why you can always expect an entertaining fight from me regardless of what's in there."

