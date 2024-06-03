"It hurts watching it" - Fans chime-in after Jon Jones reacts to Kevin Holland mercilessly breaking opponent's arm at UFC 302

Jon Jones is nearing his return to the octagon after tearing the tendon that connects the pectoral muscle to the bone. The heavyweight champion recently weighed in on Kevin Holland's first-round submission victory over Michał Oleksiejczuk on the main card of UFC 302, in which 'Trailblazer' seemingly broke his opponent's arm.

'Bones' reacted to footage of the submission by sharing:

"My goodness, this is my first time seeing this"

Check out the footage of Kevin Holland's submission and Jon Jones' reaction below:

Fans shared their thoughts on the submission in response to Jones. @rval1995 claimed that it hurt to watch:

"It hurts watching it"

@mustkn0w noted that the broken arm is the result of Oleksiejczuk not tapping:

"Didn’t tap this is what happens"

@Prezzop2 pointed out that Holland attempted to show mercy to his opponent:

"he showed mercy first…… bro literally waited if he was gonna tap"

@GrahamS67188627 had memories of Jones' fourth-round submission victory over Vitor Belfort at UFC 152:

"It reminds me of that time Vitor Belfort had you in a nasty armbar and you refused to tap, got out of it and then submitted Belfort by way of kimora! Sept 2012 I believe 🐐"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Jon Jones believes Stipe Miocic's training video may have been deceptive

Jon Jones appeared in line to defend his heavyweight title for the first time against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 last November, however, he tore the tendon that connects the pectoral muscle to the bone leading him to withdraw from the bout. While nothing has been made official, the clash is rumored to be set for UFC 309 in November, which will also take place at Madison Square Garden.

The two-time heavyweight champion recently shared footage of himself training for the bout on Instagram, captioning the post:

"Weekend work."

Check out Stipe Miocic's training footage below:

Jones reacted to the footage, responding to a fan who suggested Miocic was trolling, by claiming:

"I’m not a historian of war or anything, but I have learned a thing or two in my day. A big part of combat strategy is timing, and deception. To make a long story short, if your opponent appears weak, prepare even harder. Complacency is the greatest enemy to a fighter like myself."

Check out Jon Jones' reaction to Stipe Miocic's training footage below:

Miocic has not returned to the octagon since losing the heavyweight title via second-round knockout loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 back in March 2021. While many have suggested that the bout will not be competitive, Jones appears to be taking the two-time heavyweight champion seriously.