“It was an immediate no” - Justin Gaethje shares why turning down a clash with Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 wasn’t difficult

Justin Gaethje was given the chance to face Islam Makhachev on short notice in the main event of UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi last weekend, but turned the offer down.

'The Highlight' had previously accepted a short-notice title opportunity, against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi, where he was defeated via submission.

Makhachev was initially set to face Charles Oliveira last weekend, but 'do Bronx' suffered a nasty cut above his eye, ruling him out of the fight. Gaethje was then offered the fight, which he declined, and he has now shared his reasons for the decision.

Following UFC 294, 'The Highlight' was interviewed by Marc Raimondi for ESPN MMA, where he discussed possibly facing Islam Makhachev on short notice. Justin Gaethje said:

"The fact that it was in Abu Dhabi made it much easier to say no to. If it was in America, in a timezone that I was more comfortable with, that I wouldn't have to adjust to so much, if I didn't have such a bad experience there last time, then maybe I'd think about it. But it was an immediate no, I know that I'm gonna fight for the championship. If they want to put Oliveira in there [next], then I'll wait. I'm at this point in my career, I've done what I've had to do."

Watch the video below from 4:40:

Islam Makhachev ultimately took on Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 in a rematch of their UFC Perth clash earlier this year, with Makhachev closing the book on their rivalry with an emphatic head kick KO victory.

Hours after Justin Gaethje states he doesn't want to fight Max Holloway, 'Blessed' calls for BMF showdown

During the aforementioned ESPN MMA interview, Justin Gaethje shared his thoughts on a bout with Max Holloway.

Gaethje, who recently won the BMF title after knocking out Dustin Poirier via head kick at UFC 291, was asked who he would like to face next in a battle for the BMF title.

'The Highlight' mentioned Holloway but then stated that he had no interest in facing 'Blessed' in the octagon:

"I would say Holloway, but I don't ever want to fight Holloway. I just don't wanna punch him, it's not necessary." [13:22-13:37]

Following Raimondi's interview with 'The Highlight', he took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an article about Justin Gaethje's willingness to wait for a title shot against Makhachev.

Raimondi's post caught the attention of Max Holloway, who then wrote:

"If you change your mind bratha, how about one for the fans? #BMF"

