'It inspired me, for sure' - Stephen Thompson was in raptures about Dustin Poirier's win over Conor McGregor

Stephen Thompson is in awe of Dustin Poirier's most recent performance in the rematch against Conor McGregor at UFC 257.

Dustin Poirier is a seasoned veteran in the fight game and the grit and determination he showed to exact revenge against a foe who's beaten him in the past has earned Wonderboy's respect. Stephen Thompson even claimed that Poirier's performance at UFC 257 has inspired him.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Stephen Thompson discussed Poirier's win over McGregor at UFC 257. Thompson said that he was amazed to see the improvement Poirier has made in his game since the loss to McGregor back in 2014. He further said that Poirier's journey of evolving into a well-rounded fighter has inspired him.

"It's awesome. Firstly, to get beaten like that in the first fight and to then come back and just show...I mean the guy has been in the game for a long time. He is a veteran of the game. For him to go out there and get the win against Conor McGregor and just to see the improvement he's made since then, it's just awesome. It inspired me for sure."

Stephen Thompson wants to see a trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

Poirier has been in the news lately, thanks to his TKO victory against McGregor and his hot sauce is also flying off the shelves. The Diamond is reaping the fruits of being the guy who knocked out the most popular fighter in the world of combat sports. Revenge truly proved to be sweet for Poirier but the final chapter of his rivalry with McGregor is yet to unfold.

With scores level at one win each, a trilogy fight will settle the debate of who's the better fighter once and for all. Like all the fans, Stephen Thompson wants to see a trilogy fight between Poirier and McGregor come to fruition in the near future.

"You know, Conor won one, Dustin won one, you got to do #3. Best two out of three wins. I think they should make that happen and I think it is (going to happen). I think that's the talk at the moment."