“It would be more interesting to fight him” - Islam Makhachev spills his opponent of choice for March title defence at UFC 299

Now, the UFC's top pound-for-pound fighter, Islam Makhachev, is ready to make his next title defense.

Following Arman Tsarukyan's main event knockout of Beneil Dariush in the main event of UFC Austin, many have suggested that the Armenian could be in line for a rematch with Makhachev. However, Makhachev told the Ushatayka YouTube channel that he prefers a matchup with Justin Gaethje instead.

In the video — which was roughly translated to English from Russian — Islam Makhachev said:

"I'm not that interested in rematches... You have to add new names. There is Gaethje who I would say deserved the fight. I think it would be more interesting to fight him."

Makhachev followed up his statement by claiming that he is targeting a return in March as a part of UFC 299.

Following UFC 294, Dana White hinted at the Oliveira rematch getting rebooked, but Tsarukyan's impressive knockout could have changed the timeline. Makhachev also noted that he believed Tsarukyan was still one big win away from being the next title challenger.

Is Islam Makhachev fighting Justin Gaethje?

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has stated that he is most interested in facing Justin Gaethje in his next fight, but the Russian has yet to have his next fight announced.

Fresh off of a Knockout of the Year nominee, Makhachev has numerous options for his next opponent. Charles Oliveira, Arman Tsarukyan, Mateusz Gamrot, and Conor McGregor have all been rumored to be Makhachev's next opponent. However, Gaethje seems to have the upper hand after a main-event knockout win against Dustin Poirier at UFC 291.

Gaethje has stated following his last victory that he is not interested in any fight other than the title. Gaethje is currently 0-2 in undisputed UFC title fights.

Aside from being ranked second in the division, Gaethje also has a built-in storyline with Makhachev as Khabib Nurmagomedov's last opponent. Nurmagomedov submitted Gaethje with a triangle choke with Makhachev as one of his main training partners throughout the fight camp.