“It isn’t just me” - Dana White reacts to ‘classy’ Canelo Alvarez firing hard shots at famed nemesis Oscar De La Hoya

It's safe to say that Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya are unlikely to squash their beef any time soon.

During his post-event press conference for last night's episode of the Contender Series, the UFC CEO recently fired hard shots at his famed nemesis after comments made by Canelo Alvarez on the Nelk Boys' FULL SEND PODCAST. He praised Alvarez for being a classy individual and mentioned that he is correct with his assessment of De La Hoya.

He said:

"What I did love was the Nelk Boys interview with Canelo [Alvarez]. First of all let's start with this, how classy is Canelo? I mean, one of the classiest guys in the world...Canelo is incredibly classy but, what have I told all of you for years about him [De La Hoya]? And what did Canelo say? Yeah, it isn't just me."

See his comments below:

Dana White's hatred of Oscar De La Hoya stems from the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor bout in 2017 after the boxing legend discouraged fans from buying the pay-per-view because he believed it wasn't a positive for the sport. The UFC CEO has since put him on blast on a number of occasions, especially when he forayed into MMA with the Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz trilogy fight.

It's unlikely that Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya will make amends as they continue taking shots at each other in interviews and on social media.

Dana White expresses interest in hosting UFC event at The Sphere

Dana White weighed in on the opening of The Sphere, which is a new extravagant venue in Las Vegas.

During the aforementioned press conference, the UFC CEO praised the owners for a smooth grand opening with the U2 concert taking place without any complaints or issues and expressed interest in hosting a UFC event there next year. He mentioned that the second Noche UFC event is what he's targeting for The Sphere:

"You all know that I want that date. That's what I want, I wanna do Mexican Independence Day there. Imagine the show that I could put on at The Sphere with Mexican Independence Day."

See his comments below:

