"It is just an eye-opener" - Jared Anderson discusses his recent car chase and subsequent arrest

Heavyweight boxing prospect Jared Anderson's arrest stemmed from a wild car chase he had with police officers on Feb. 29. Now, the 24-year old has broken his silence on the matter, reflecting on the incident in a statement via ESPN, which has been shared on X (formerly Twitter) by renowned boxing journalist, Michael Benson.

While Anderson acknowledges the unethical nature of his actions, he clarified that he does not necessarily regret them. Instead, he regards them as part of a learning experience that will steer him toward the right path, so that he avoids any further brushes with the law. According to Benson, his statement read:

"I'm human. I'm 24. Everybody makes mistakes... It's not gonna be my last mistake. I hope it's my last mistake that involves me being arrested... I wouldn't say I regret it, you know, lesson learned. I try to live my life with no regrets... It's not really gonna derail my career. It is just an eye-opener to make me push harder."

This wasn't Anderson's first time on the wrong side of the law. Back in Nov. 2023, the undefeated heavyweight was arrested in his Oregon, Ohio, where he was charged with improper handling of firearms and driving a vehicle under the influence of marijuana and/or alcohol.

Unfortunately, as several boxers and combat sports athletes in general have had several brushes with the law. Another unbeaten boxer in Gervonta Davis has had a myriad of legal issues. The same can also be said for undefeated all-time great Floyd Mayweather Jr.

In the MMA world, Conor McGregor was found guilty of punching an older man at an Irish pub over the latter's refusal to accept a shot of whiskey from the former UFC champion. This is without mentioning the multiple different accounts of McGregor's alleged violent conduct with women.

Jared Anderson's court date will be two days after he faces Ryad Merhy

On April 13, Jared Anderson will take on former WBA (Regular) cruiserweight champion Ryad Merhy. However, his performance could be affected by the bout's proximity to his court date. He was charged with a third-degree felony for fleeing from law enforcement during his car chase, and is expected to turn up at court.

While Anderson, whose record consists of 16 wins, 15 knockouts and no losses, would like to focus on his career, he must now bear the consequences of his actions in a manner that could distract him from his upcoming fight.