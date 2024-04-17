"It just makes him stupid" - Liam Harrison says Jonathan Haggerty's constant call-outs are a bad look for the two-sport king

Liam Harrison believes Jonathan Haggerty is "stupid" for calling him out.

Over the past year, Haggerty solidified himself as one of the greatest ONE Championship fighters of all time by becoming a two-sport world champion. As a result, the UK superstar acquired leverage to call out other fighters and influence who he meets inside the ring.

One of the fighters Haggerty has called out is Harrison, a Muay Thai legend, for an all-UK matchup. Meanwhile, 'Hitman' isn't interested in facing the younger fighter, which he explained by saying this during an interview with Sportskeeda:

"It just makes him stupid, especially when everyone's calling for me to fight Seksan, and Haggerty to fight Nico."

Watch Liam Harrison's entire interview below:

Liam Harrison and Jonathan Haggerty have their next fights scheduled

Liam Harrison hasn't fought since August 2022 due to a knee injury against Nong-O requiring surgery. Many people questioned if the Muay Thai great would fight again, and the answer is yes, as he's scheduled to return in the near future.

On June 7, Harrison looks to bounce back from his loss against Nong-O when he faces Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167. 'Hitman' may have an experience advantage, but he can't overlook Kitano, as the Japanese fighter looked impressive in his promotional debut - a unanimous decision win against Halil Kutukcu.

ONE 167 will air live on US Primetime from the Impact Arena in Thailand. The event can be watched for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Haggerty plans to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title for the second time in his upcoming fight. On September 6, Haggerty will be featured in the ONE 168 co-main event in a must-see super-fight against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek.

ONE 168 will take place inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, with pre-sale tickets available on the promotion's website.

