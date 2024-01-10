"It should be a life ban"- Sean Strickland's fiery take on how UFC should handle steroid users

Sean Strickland recently expressed fervent views on the UFC's strategy in handling steroid users.

The UFC middleweight champion is notorious for regularly drawing attention through controversial statements. Strickland doesn't shy away from expressing polarizing opinions, whether discussing his claimed ties to Neo-Nazis in his youth or openly stating intentions to cause harm.

The 32-year-old American recently took to X and proposed a lifetime ban for UFC fighters who fail a drug test:

"If you pop for steroids, EPO whatever the f**k it is, it should be a life time ban.... Tainted supplements is one thing but the real sh*t life time ban.. If UFC or athletic commissions gave a f**k it would be standard. Most the roster would agree to this..."

Since June 2015, the UFC enlisted USADA to deter athletes from using banned performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs)/steroids. Failing a USADA-administered drug test or deliberately providing false information resulted in penalties, often involving suspension and/or fines.

However, as of the beginning of this year, UFC fighters are no longer to be monitored by USADA. The eight-year partnership concluded due to a dispute over the drug testing of former UFC champion Conor McGregor. The UFC confirmed this decision and introduced Drug Free Sport International (DFSI) as the replacement overseeing its drug testing protocol.

Sean Strickland reacts to former US president's inclusion on Epstein list

Sean Strickland recently singled out former U.S. president Bill Clinton for his purported association with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. 'Tarzan' tweeted:

"Shock and awe of Bill Clinton being a p**dophile. Nothing is going to happen to him, nothing will happen to any of these f**ks. Epstein didn't kill himself. 2 broken cameras, sleeping guards... You can go down the list of the elite crimes. Zero punishment. Bring back the rope"

A U.S. judge granted permission for the public release of court records associated with a 2015 defamation lawsuit initiated by Virginia Giuffre. In this legal case, Giuffre accused Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell of trafficking her during her minor years.

Recently, various court documents exposing associates of Epstein were made public. Noteworthy names highlighted in the documents include figures linked to misconduct and sexual allegations, such as Clinton, Prince Andrew, Michael Jackson, and David Copperfield.