"It could be lights out for Tyson Fury" - Boxing legend Teddy Atlas details how Francis Ngannou can pull off a massive upset

Francis Ngannou is set to make his professional boxing debut this weekend when he faces Tyson Fury in an exhibition bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While the former UFC heavyweight champion has not been given much of a chance by most, boxing trainer and commentator Teddy Atlas recently shared how he believes 'The Predator' can shock the world.

Speaking on his podcast, THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, he stated:

"It could be just lights out for Fury... He has the power to hurt anyone, including Fury who has an unbelievable chin. He's been dropped by the biggest puncher in boxing in Wilder a few times, and he’s gotten up every time so he’s got a great chin and a great constitution, a great heart does Fury. Great, just great. You've got to applaud him for that."

Atlas continued:

"Ngannou has shown, I think, a stout toughness to himself also when he’s been tested, when he’s been on the floor and being threatened to be submitted and he hasn’t. That shows a resolve right there. That you can keep the devil from the door and not give in to compromising yourself."

Check out Teddy Atlas' comments on Francis Ngannou pulling off an upset against Tyson Fury below (starting at the 1:14:11 mark):

Atlas noted that no matter how much power Ngannou has, it is meaningless if he can't land on the chin and body of Fury. He added that the key for 'The Predator' will be his development of a delivery system and the improvement of his jab.

Francis Ngannou shares his reaction to Jon Jones' injury

Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones have exchanged words for quite some time, however, a bout between the two appears unlikely after the former left the UFC. Following 'Bones' injury and subsequent withdrawal from UFC 295, 'The Predator' shared his thoughts on the news.

Speaking to Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, he stated:

"I think it's sad news. It's never good news when an athlete gets injured basically in training. I hope he recovers well. I was very excited to watch that fight and to see who was going to win that fight... Something like this, it's not a thing that you can blame to somebody. It can happen to everybody. It could've happened here. It could happen to anybody so I don't think that's a part of the decision, but yes, it sucks though."

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments on Jon Jones' injury below:

Jones tore the tendon that connects the pectoral muscle to the bone, according to UFC CEO Dana White. He will reportedly be sidelined for at least eight months, leading the promotion to schedule an interim title bout between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall.