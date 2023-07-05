"It'll be the 1st win you get this decade" - Former UFC champion taunts Conor McGregor over ongoing court case amid dismal TUF 31 performance

Former UFC double champ Henry Cejudo brutally trolled Conor McGregor on Twitter. The Irishman seems to have fallen into a vicious cycle of legal troubles and he will be facing the judges in the now-infamous incidents at the Miami Heat game.

Conor Mcgregor hit a rough patch in his fighting career after the crossover boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in 2017. ‘The Notorious’ has dropped three of his last four MMA fights. Sadly, each one of those fights ended in a stoppage win for his opponents.

McGregor has also dealt with a fair share of criticism for legal troubles during this time. His team in season 31 of TUF is also nearly wiped out. The court cases pertaining to him allegedly r**ing a woman and viciously punching a mascot during the Miami Heat game has only added to his troubles. Henry Cejudo recently trolled Conor McGregor online for his dismal performance and referenced his court cases as well.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo Hey @TheNotoriousMMA I hope you win your upcoming Court Case…it’ll be the 1st win you get this decade. Hey @TheNotoriousMMA I hope you win your upcoming Court Case…it’ll be the 1st win you get this decade.

"Hey, @TheNotoriousMMA I hope you win your upcoming Court Case…it’ll be the 1st win you get this decade"

Henry Cejudo came out of retirement in 2023 to reclaim the UFC bantamweight title. However, he fell short against champion Aljamain Sterling by a narrow margin in their UFC 286 clash. He was set to go up against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera at UFC 292. However, a shoulder injury forced him out of the fight.

Conor McGregor’s team gets nearly dismantled at TUF 31

Conor McGregor and fellow lightweight contender Michael Chandler are coaching opposite teams in season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. Although rival coaches usually fight after the conclusion of a TUF season, the timeline for McGregor vs Chandler is uncertain at the moment due to the Irishman’s USADA situation.

TUF season 31 is at full throttle at the moment and team Chandler is gaining ground at a rapid pace. At the time of this article’s publishing, team McGregor has not won a single fight, going 0-6 in the tournament so far.

Rico Disciullo and Landon Quinones are the only fighters left on McGregor’s team in the bantamweight and lightweight divisions, respectively. All six semi-finalists so far hail from Chandler’s team.

A provocation from Michael Chandler’s teammate ignited a verbal altercation between McGregor and Chandler in episode six of the show. However, it’s hard for Conor McGregor to get redemption unless his fighters make it to the semi-finals.

Poll : 0 votes